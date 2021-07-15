Photo Release

July 15, 2021 Gatchalian presides over EDCOM 2 hearing: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the continuation of a hybrid hearing Thursday, July 15, 2021, on Senate Joint Resolution No. 10 seeking to create a Congressional Oversight Committee on Education to review and assess the Philippine education system (EDCOM 2). A recent World Bank report showed that over 80 percent of Filipino students fall below the minimum proficiency level. It also conveyed that the crisis in Philippine education started before COVID-19 and had worsened during the pandemic. “...Basic education right now is under the spotlight because of our poor results in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) and the Southeast Asian Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) examinations. Because of our poor showing in these three international assessment programs, basic education is put under the microscope. That is why in the last hearing, a lot of our discussion revolved around issues on basic education and what the EDCOM should focus on in basic education and how to move forward. However, this resolution is not limited to basic education,” Gatchalian explained. He said the purpose of the resolution is to look at all the aspects of education, including that of the higher, technical and vocational education. A similar committee on the Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 1) was formed in 1990 but not all of the recommendations in EDCOM 1 were fully implemented. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)