July 15, 2021 Bridging education and communication: Sen. Imee Marcos, during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, Thursday, July 15, 2021, on the proposed creation of a Congressional Oversight Committee on Education (EDCOM 2), cites a report stressing the need for a common language, and the challenge of bridging education and communication in an archipelago separated by hundreds of languages and dialects. Marcos asked if the grades in examinations would improve if conducted in mother tongue or languages commonly understood by the students. “I'm just curious where we would like to land on this and finally make a decision on the many controversies that surround languages in our archipelago,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)