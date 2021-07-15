Photo Release

July 15, 2021 Opportune time to fulfill EDCOM 1: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, urges resource persons during the continuation of the hybrid hearing Thursday, July 15, 2021, on Senate Joint Resolution No. 10 seeking to create a Congressional Oversight Committee on Education to review and assess the Philippine education system (EDCOM 2), to search for a methodology that would harness the connection and interrelationship among education subsectors. “We must enhance and deepen the motivation for collaboration among the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Education (DEPED) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED),” Villanueva stressed. He recalled that when he was in TESDA, he experienced how one action from one agency could generate an impact across the whole education system. “This initiative is an opportune time for all of us to fulfill the EDCOM 1 mandate that the education sector must synergize. As representatives of the people, we hope to own the aspirations of the Filipino people for quality and competitive education for the future,” he added. A similar committee, the Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 1), was formed in 1990 but not all its recommendations in were fully implemented. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)