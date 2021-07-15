Photo Release

July 15, 2021 Striking a balance: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks how higher education institutions strike a balance between preserving the education goals of higher education and the economic goals of the society as a whole. Hontiveros, during the continuation of a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture Thursday, July 15, 2021, on the proposed creation of a Congressional Oversight Committee on Education to review and assess the Philippine education system noted the seemingly “push and pull” situation between what the higher education system would like to provide and what the industry needs after the graduation of students. “So where can we strike a balance? I’m looking for an arrangement where our education stakeholders will be batting for the primacy of all the educational goals and then the private sector, the business community will be putting also their own best practices models on how to get the most out of our education system for the world of work,” Hontiveros said. Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges president Tirso Ronquillo replied that there is a need to strike a balance and while science and technology are considered a prime mover, other disciplines like teachers’ education and liberal arts should not be left behind. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)