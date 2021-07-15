Photo Release

July 15, 2021 Reforming real property valuation: Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over the Committee on Ways and Means virtual hearing Thursday, July 15, 2021, on Senate Bill Nos. (SBNs) 246, 519, 894 and House Bill No. (HBN) 4664 which seek to reform the real property valuation. Cayetano said Real Property Valuation Reform is the Package 3 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) aimed at addressing the following problems on real property valuation assessment: rampant outdated valuations used for government purposes, especially for national and local taxation; cost overruns and foregone revenues due to local valuation use; multiple overlapping valuation of different government agencies; and, access for comprehensive real property electronic database. Package 3 proposes, among others, to adopt internationally accepted real property valuation standards and rationalize the process of valuation, establish a single valuation base for taxation, and that local government units continue to set, adjust and regulate tax rates and assessment level. “Basically, obviously, like any tax revenue measure, there are issues surrounding them, there are people who support and there are those who don't. We will dive into the issues surrounding this topic… we want to start with hearing from the government, on the administration side, on why there is a need for it, why this is a priority and why we must take time to work on this in the remaining months that we have,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)