Photo Release

July 15, 2021 “We are improving the system, not increasing the taxes.”: This was how Sen. Cynthia Villar described the various bills seeking to institutionalize reforms in real property valuation and assessment in the Philippines and reorganize the bureau of local government finance. Villar made the clarification after several parties expressed concern that the proposed measures could lead to tax increase. “There is no tax increase in these bills… We are improving the system, not increasing the taxes,” she said during a virtual hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)