Photo Release

July 16, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Gatchalian at the Senate during a public hearing, 27 April 2021. Under Senate Bill No. 2251 better known as One Filipino, One Bank Account Act, Gatchalian said the intended beneficiaries can directly access the cash aid through their designated bank accounts and need not have to go through mobile or any software application programs. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN