Photo Release

July 18, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks to the press at the National Bureau of Investigation headquarters, after filing an online fraud complaint, 7 Jan. 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian warned financial service providers anew, including online lending platforms, against continuing with their abusive debt collection practice, as he vowed to pursue the legislation criminalizing such acts. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN