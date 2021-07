Photo Release

July 19, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian presides a panel hearing on the Teachers Education Council Act at the Senate, 10 Dec 2020. Senator Win Gatchalian maintained that aspiring teachers should start receiving quality education and training from teacher education institutions (TEIs), during their pre-service training. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN