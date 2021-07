Photo Release

July 21, 2021 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at the turn over ceremony of the JCI Senate Philippines and the Philippine Jaycee Senate Foundation in this city, 14 March 2020. Efforts allowing the interoperability of cellphone numbers will finally come into fruition more than two years after the enactment of the landmark legislation, the Mobile Number Portability Act (MNPA), Senator Win Gatchalian said. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN