Photo Release

July 22, 2021 Achieving cash inclusion in barrios: Sen. Grace Poe presides over Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, July 22, 2021, on several measures aimed at enabling banks to provide financial services to clients in far-flung villages. Poe said Senate Bill Nos. (SBNs) 1643 and 1682 and House Bill No. (HBN) 6924, or Bangko sa Baryo Act, institutionalize Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Circular No. 940, series of 2017 which allows banks to serve clients through cash agents which can accept and disburse cash on behalf of the bank. The senator said the BSP has been pushing for this to attain financial inclusion in far-flung barangays in the country. The hearing also tackled SBNs 438, 683, 1363 and HBN 7951 or the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) Remittance Protection Act. “This is precisely the objective of the bills… They want the amount remitted by OFWs to be free from exorbitant, if not usurious interest rates, and prohibitive banking fees. Especially in this time of global pandemic, it is truly unconscionable to subject our OFWs to such an inequitable ordeal,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)