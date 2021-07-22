Photo Release

July 22, 2021 Exercise the highest degree of diligence: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during a virtual hearing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies on the proposed “Bangko sa Baryo Act”, which seeks to enable banks to expand service delivery channels through cash agents, suggests changes on the “principal liability for agents” section of the proposed measure to ensure that cash agents comply with applicable rules and further protect the depositors. Drilon was referring to a section that requires contracting banks to “exercise due diligence to ensure its cash agents comply with applicable rules, regulations, and policies on anti-money laundering, consumer protection, bank secrecy and customer data confidentiality.” Drilon said that instead of “due diligence” it should be “extraordinary diligence”. “We should make the rules clear so that the depositing public will not be holding the empty bag. We should exact the highest degree of diligence on these cash agents,” Drilon said Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)