Photo Release

July 22, 2021 Support local healthcare & manufacturing industries: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III presides over a virtual public hearing Thursday, July 22, 2021, on several measures seeking to support the development of local healthcare and help manufacturing industries strengthen their readiness against pandemics by granting them incentives and requiring government procuring entities to give preference to locally-made or locally-produced critical products. Pimentel asked resource persons from the Departments of Health (DOH), Budget and Management, Bureau of Internal Revenue and Food and Drug Administration, among others, to give their positions on the measures dubbed as pandemic protection bills. DOH-Response Division Chief Arnel Rivera recommended the addition of a provision to guarantee the compliance of manufacturers to international standards of developing personal protective equipment (PPEs) as well as a provision for a standard pricing for PPEs. He also suggested to include another provision that would ensure additional stockpile of PPEs needed to respond to pandemics or outbreaks, the monitoring and evaluation of quality standards and provision for penalties for failure to comply with government policies and standards. Rivera also asked the committee to consider the inclusion of vaccine research in manufacturing as part of the policy to be provided by local manufacturers and the identification and setting of indicators that would allow the manufacturers to shift production of needed products for pandemic response. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)