Photo Release

July 22, 2021 On electric cooperatives’ franchises renewal: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during Thursday’s Public Services Committee virtual hearing, July 22, 2021, on measures on franchises of electric distribution utilities and broadcasting and telecommunication companies, expresses his full support for the renewal of the Lanao del Norte Electric Cooperative. Zubiri said there are many electric cooperatives that are not run very well. “And there are operatives that are also having difficulty surviving as an electric distribution utility. But as chairman of the Committee on Cooperatives, it's always good to be able to support and see how we can aid these ailing coops,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)