July 22, 2021 Submit a transition plan: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks the general managers of the Lanao del Norte Electric Cooperative (LANECO) and the Lanao Del Sur Electric Cooperative (LASURECO) to craft a transition plan on the scheduled inclusion of three municipalities, being serviced by LASURECO, to LANECO's service coverage. Gatchalian, during a virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services on the proposed renewal of the LANECO franchise, urged the managers to sit down and come up with a transition plan that would include the treatment of debts and assets of LASURECO in order to give the committee a full view of what will happen to the latter at the end of the transfer. “In principle, we support the plan. But there are other details that we should be careful with, like for example the assets and debts, and it seems to me that these are not clear,” Gatchalian said Thursday, July 22, 2021. (File photo/Senate PRIB)