Photo Release

July 26, 2021 Sotto opens 3rd Regular Session of 18th Congress: Senate President Vicente Sotto III delivers a speech during the opening of the 3rd Regular Session of the 18th Congress Monday, July 26, 2021. In his speech, Sotto enjoined the Filipino people to work with senators and the country to contribute to the good of all. He said the Senate supports all efforts to keep the population Covid-resistant and aims to assist families, industries or sectors that generate income. “Post-Covid scenarios will affect industries from health to education; from manufacturing to retail; entertainment and lifestyle, to name a few. Your Senate needs to anticipate the evolving economic landscape in order to ready our countrymen to adapt to the needs of a new world,” Sotto said. He said the Senate will continue to support the endeavors of the Overseas Filipino Workers and commits to disaster preparedness and the protection of the environment. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)