July 26, 2021 Dela Rosa leads 3rd Regular Session opening prayer: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa leads the prayer during the opening of the 3rd Regular Session of the 18th Congress Monday, July 26, 2021. Dela Rosa prayed for God’s divine guidance and enlightenment in building a nation that is free from discord and conflict, peaceful and progressive that every Filipino is truly proud of. Dela Rosa and 13 other senators physically attended the hybrid plenary session while eight senators were virtually present. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)