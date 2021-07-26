Photo Release

July 26, 2021 Senate opens 3rd Regular Session: Senators pose for a traditional group photo during the opening session of the 3rd Regular Session of the 18th Congress, Monday, July 26, 2021. Photo shows, left to right, (first row) Senators Nancy Binay, Pia S. Cayetano, Risa Hontiveros; (2nd row) Senators Joel Villanueva, Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson, Christopher Lawrence T. Go, Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa; (3rd row) Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon and Sen. Win Gatchalian. The opening session was also attended virtually by Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto, Senators Richard J. Gordon, Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Cynthia A. Villar, Grace L. Poe, Imee R. Marcos and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara. The senators will later reconvene for a joint session at the House of Representatives to listen to the President’s State of the Nation Address. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)