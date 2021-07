Photo Release

July 26, 2021 Drilon, Villanueva attends opening of 3rd Regular Session: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon (left) and Sen. Joel Villanueva exchange pleasantries before the start of the traditional senators' photo session. Both senators physically attended the opening of the 3rd Regular Session of the 18th Congress Monday, July 26, 2021. Thirteen senators were physically present during the hybrid session while eight attended virtually. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)