Photo Release

July 26, 2021 Sotto meets media: Senate President Vicente Sotto III answers queries from media personalities during the virtual press conference held at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City. The Senate resumed the hybrid session of the 3rd Regular Session of the 18th Congress Monday, July 26, 2021. Sotto will lead some senators to the House of Representatives for a joint session of Congress to hear President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address in the afternoon. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)