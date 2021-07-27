Photo Release

July 27, 2021 Honoring the life of PNoy: Sen. Risa Hontiveros recalls the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III as a “true fan of Filipino athletes” because it was during his administration that Republic Act 10699 was signed into law which institutionalizes benefits for national athletes and provides cash rewards of P10 million to gold winners in international competitions. “What we celebrated yesterday (with the gold medal win of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz) with such jubilation, and what we commemorate now with such gratitude is really this: the unshakable love for the Filipino people, a single-minded desire to make the country proud, even amidst adversity,” Hontiveros said during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, July 27, 2021. “In the weeks after Pnoy’s death, we all saw the tremendous roll out of stories in social media, from people who had worked closely with him, the vignettes covered many aspects of his life, and habits as our president. But they all speak to his brand of hard work and commitment to excellence, even in the details. This is a legacy that the troll infrastructure sought to destroy, but ultimately couldn't,” she said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)