Photo Release

July 27, 2021 Commending Diaz’ achievement in the time of pandemic: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, July 27, 2021, commends Hidilyn Diaz for her winning the gold medal in the XXXII edition of the World Olympics weightlifting competition currently being held in Tokyo, Japan, which she “achieved in the year 2021 in the time of COVID.” Cayetano said that when Diaz first set her foot on the Olympic stage in 2008 at the age of 17, “that gold was already hung around her neck” because of her preparation, discipline, perseverance and her daily struggles. She said the Filipina weightlifter stayed the course for “13 plus, plus” years, and “she did this without the kind of financial support that other countries are able to give their athletes.” Cayetano further pointed out “that she achieved this in the time of COVID. That image of her lifting all of that final 127 kilograms, the sheer weight of it on her shoulders, on her arms, the years of training and hardship, all showed on her face, in her eyes, as she delivered that elusive gold. She also breaks the glass ceiling for female athletes.” (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)