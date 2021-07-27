Photo Release

July 27, 2021 End to 97-year quest for gold: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go congratulates weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz Tuesday, July 27, 2021 for winning the gold in the XXXII edition of the World Olympics currently being held in Tokyo, Japan from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021. Go said he takes great pride in Diaz who “put an end to our country’s 97-year quest for the elusive gold medal” in the prestigious Olympic games. “Similar to the past competitions, Hidilyn has proven time and again that she not only possesses the skills but also the will power and sheer determination to win a competition. Indeed, this will be marked as one of the greatest sporting moments in Philippine history,” Go said. He said his office is open to whatever assistance he could render to Filipino athletes who need his support. Go said he didn’t think twice to look for a sponsor for Diaz when she was preparing for the Olympics. He urged the Philippine Air Force to promote her to Staff-Sergeant from her current rank of Sergeant due to the great honor she brought to the country. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)