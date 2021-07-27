Photo Release

July 27, 2021 Noynoy’s best piece of music was his life: Sen. Sonny Angara joins his colleagues in honoring the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III during a hybrid plenary session Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Angara described Aquino as a man of integrity who made fiscal policy as the greatest legacy of his presidency. According to Angara, his most treasured memory is an autographed jazz album given to him by Aquino after he and Sen. Joel Villanueva visited him in Bahay Pangarap in Malacanang. “I just want to say that his best piece of music was his life. He left us a symphony that was beautiful, touching and dramatic and we thank him for that,” Angara said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)