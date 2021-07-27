Photo Release

July 27, 2021 Friendship will endure, politics will be fleeting: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses his support for Senate Resolution 760 honoring the life and legacy of the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, during a hybrid plenary session Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Tolentino said Aquino whom he knew since 1977 was his friend and while they had some political differences, the latter still treated him as a friend. “Friendship will endure, politics would be fleeting, and I just hope Mr. President, because he made me the chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), he will pave the way, he will fix the traffic light as we go to heaven. He will fix the intersections, the yellow boxes, the enforcers should be there, as we make our way to heaven, and looking forward to seeing him again. God bless President and former Senator Noynoy Aquino, may you rest in peace,” Tolentino said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)