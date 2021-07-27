Photo Release

July 27, 2021 Kiko honors PNoy: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan sponsors Senate Resolution No. 765 to honor the life and legacy of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III also known as PNoy, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Pangilinan said while Aquino’s father, former Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, was saying that the “Filipino is worth dying for,” and his mother, President Corazon Aquino, was saying “The Filipino is worth living for,” PNoy served exceedingly well by living the mantra “The Filipino is worth fighting for.” He said one of Aquino’s most significant fights for the Filipino is the fight for Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea against China. “Like the country’s first Olympic gold medal from Hidilyn Diaz, the historic victory lifts the spirit and inspires us to continue to fight for one another and to fight for our country,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)