Photo Release

July 28, 2021 DFA should help fill vaccine gap: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino says the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) should help fill the vaccine supply gap by helping in the procurement of vaccines from other countries with home-grown COVID-19 vaccines like Cuba and India. Tolentino said DFA should play a major role, not only the Department of Health, in the inclusion of vaccines produced by other countries, which the Philippines has diplomatic ties with. He said Cuba recently produced Abdala, a COVID-19 vaccine which is 92.8 percent effective and Soberana 2 vaccine; and India has the Covovax. “These vaccines are not part of the wish list, which are there presently and waiting to be procured… diplomatic relations can be part of the solution of the vaccine gap that we have right now,” Tolentino said. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)