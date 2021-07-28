Photo Release

July 28, 2021 Pandemic elections: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III suggests that Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri send a copy of the privilege speech he delivered Wednesday, July 28, 2021 to the Commission on Elections so officials could pay close attention to the points Zubiri raised. “It will be a pandemic filing of the Certificate of Candidacy (COC), it will also be a pandemic campaign period and most likely, it will be a pandemic election day. So, they must anticipate all of these and adjust their rules, but the overarching rule should be that the existence of the pandemic should not be allowed to affect the smooth movement of the people during elections, or even during campaign, the filing of COC and the scheduling of the important activities of elections,” Pimentel noted. He said the Senate could even hold a hearing on the matter if needed. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)