Photo Release

July 28, 2021 Mandatory vaccination: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, July 28, 2021, expresses belief that Congress can pass a law making vaccination mandatory in order to protect the majority. Replying to the queries of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on whether the state can compel its populace to be vaccinated assuming that vaccines are available. According to Cayetano, Republic Act 10152, an Act providing for mandatory basic immunization services for infants and children, is a precedent allowing vaccination to be mandatory. “So by analogy, if we passed a law saying that we are mandating vaccination, I would hazard that this would hold up because evidence abounds all over the world that it is the people who are not vaccinated that are putting society, the economic situation at risk. Obviously, this would be highly debated. Obviously, there will be those who will disagree with my humble opinion,” Cayetano added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)