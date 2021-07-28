Photo Release

July 28, 2021 Making poll precincts covid-proof: Sen. Nancy Binay, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, July 28, 2021, inquires about the preparation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to make polling precincts COVID-proof for the 2022 national and local elections. Binay particularly asked whether the Comelec has a program to assure the electorate that when they go to polling precincts, they will be safe. “Are they preparing for disinfection, do they have alcohol, are the teachers vaccinated? Maybe we should know the steps being taken by the Comelec,” Binay said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)