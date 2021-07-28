Photo Release

July 28, 2021 Honoring the human rights activist: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, July 28, 2021, sponsors Senate Resolution No. 776 honoring the memory of the late human rights activist Maria Zeneida “Nini” Quezon- Avanceña, the last surviving daughter of first Philippine President Manuel L. Quezon. Avanceña, who died last July 12, turned 100 on April 9. “Tita Nini, through the decades was an advocate of human rights, social justice and peace. She was a comrade in arms during the martial law years fighting for the rights, welfare and freedom of political prisoners during the years of the dictatorship. As one of the founders of the Concerned Women of the Philippines in 1978, she and her ‘kabaro’ made their stand against tyranny and published manifestos on pages of government-controlled newspapers. The organization sought to promote human dignity, preserve and protect civil liberties and human rights, defend the poor, the exploited, and the victims of injustices and assure a legacy of justice, freedom, and peace,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)