Photo Release

July 28, 2021 The President's Daughter: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara expresses his support for a resolution that was filed by Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan honoring the life of service of Maria Zeneida Quezon-Avanceña Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The daughter of one of the most prominent presidents of the Philippines, Manuel L. Quezon, Angara said Quezon-Avanceña was a gracious lady who lived her life with dignity and equanimity. He said the Quezon family was one of the first who surrendered their lands in Pampanga, Quezon and Aurora when the Republic pursued the land reform program that her father supported. “During her life, she was very active in many charitable efforts such as the Tuberculosis Society and the Philippine Red Cross. She led not just a thoroughly Christian life but a thoroughly well-lived life if one would view it through the various lens of religions. She fought for social justice, the ideals her parents fought for. And in the words of her son, Boom, country, family and above all, faith. That sums up the life she lived for a 100 years,” Angara said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)