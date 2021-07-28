Photo Release

July 28, 2021 Consequences on a citizen who refuses to be vaccinated: Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon during Wednesday's hybrid plenary session, agrees with Sen. Pia Cayetano that the state, with its police power, can compel its populace to be vaccinated. In this connection, Drilon stressed the need to answer the following: 1) What are the consequences on a citizen who refuses to be vaccinated, can he be barred from government services?; and 2) In so far as the private sector is concerned, would the employee's refusal to be vaccinated and has tested positive, be a ground for a mandatory leave of absence or even dismissal from service? “Because this is a development that has not been contemplated in our present labor laws and this is a question that will crop up if this condition would continue,” Drilon said, July 28, 2021. In the same way that an unvaccinated person by choice would fight for his right to be employed, Cayetano said a vaccinated person would also fight for his or her right to be in a safe work environment. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)