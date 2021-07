Photo Release

July 29, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian with Philippine Olympian Hidilyn Diaz when she was recognized and honored for her accomplishment at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the Senate Session Hall, 8 August 2018. Gatchalian expressed optimism that the National Academy of Sports (NAS) will produce athletes who will follow in the footsteps of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, the first Olympic gold medalist for the Philippines. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN