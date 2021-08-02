Photo Release

August 2, 2021 Senate Medal of Honor for Outstanding Achievements: Sen. Sonny Angara says the Senate Medal of Honor will be bestowed on Filipinos with outstanding achievements such as those who won an Olympic medal, Nobel Peace Prize, Oscar or Emmy Awards. During the plenary discussion on Senate Resolution No. 781 seeking to establish the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor, Monday, August 2, 2021, Angara said a committee to be headed by Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, together with Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri and Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, can formulate the criteria for the said award. "I am thankful for the inclusion here in this resolution because many times, what makes the news is the bad news or the infamy and now, I think we must try to inspire, come up with inspiring stories for our youth, for our countrymen, to give them hope and to show them a bright way ahead,” Angara said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)