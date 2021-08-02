Photo Release

August 2, 2021 Recognizing outstanding Filipinos: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino co-sponsors Senate Resolution No. 781 which seeks to establish the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor in recognition of outstanding athletes, uniformed personnel, scientists, and exceptional youth and civilians for their extraordinary service and invaluable contributions to nation-building. Tolentino said as a member of the Senate, nurturing Filipino talents, scientists and others with skills is not only the highest privilege but the chamber’s bounden constitutional duty. He added that the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor is not only for Olympians but also for exceptional Filipinos, both in the military and civilian sectors, for setting the highest standard of excellence, integrity, and nationalism. “In bestowing the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor to deserving Filipinos, it is with high hopes they will lead by deeds for the Filipino people to emulate and aspire for,” Tolentino said in his speech, Monday, August 2, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)