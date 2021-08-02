Photo Release

August 2, 2021 Excellence, integrity, patriotism, nationalism, hard work: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, August 2, 2021, delivers his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution No. 781 which establishes the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor in recognition of outstanding athletes, uniformed personnel, scientists, and exceptional youth and civilians for their extraordinary service and invaluable contributions to nation-building. Villanueva recalled how weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and other athletes who participated and are participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics worked hard and hurdled the difficulties to get where they are. “Truly, these athletes’ grit and determination is a sight to behold. And it's beyond articulation. The Philippine Senate Medal of Honor is only but fitting to recognize outstanding athletes, uniformed personnel, scientists and exceptional youth and civilians who, in their own ways have exemplified the virtues of excellence, integrity, patriotism, nationalism and hard work. The future recipients of this recognition will be the epitome of what a Filipino stands for: strong, hardworking, honorable, and smart who never gives up. They serve as inspiration to all of us,” Villanueva said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)