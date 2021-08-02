Photo Release

August 2, 2021 Amending Public Service Act: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, answers questions from colleagues during the period of interpellation of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2094 amending the 85-year-old Commonwealth Act No. 146 otherwise known as the Public Service Act. Replying to Senate President Pro-tempore Ralph Recto, Poe said laws need to be amended to make them responsive to the current situation of the country. “The real aim for this (amendment) is really to liberalize the economy, which we think will encourage more (foreign) investments to come in, especially now with our current situation. Putting up more investments and businesses can increase competition, thereby giving our consumers better choices. And hopefully, it will also bring down costs for them,” Poe said during a hybrid plenary session Monday, August 2, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)