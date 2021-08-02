Photo Release

August 2, 2021 Senate Medal of Honor timely amid pandemic: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. says the resolution seeking the establishment of the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor to recognize outstanding and remarkable Filipinos in various fields is appropriate given the record-setting achievements of Filipino athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Revilla also said he is praying that more medals will be won by Filipino Olympians as they continue to compete, in addition to the gold medal won by Hidilyn Diaz and the silver and bronze medals in boxing. “In addition, I find this resolution timely and relevant during this difficult time of the pandemic, which brought out the best in us, Filipinos. As they say, how we choose to respond to these challenges tells us how we are as a people,” Revilla said Monday, August 2, 2021. (Office of Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla photo/ Senate PRIB)