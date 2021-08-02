Photo Release

August 2, 2021 Drilon: Draft rules before approval of resolution on Senate Medal of Honor: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon moves for the deferment of the approval of Senate Resolution No. 781 seeking to establish the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor in recognition of outstanding athletes, uniformed personnel, scientists and exceptional youth and civilians for their extraordinary service and invaluable contributions to national building Monday, August 2, 2021. “Who would really qualify for it? Is it retroactive? Is it only for future applications? The reality is that we have passed a lot of resolutions commending deserving recipients of this resolution. So, which recipient now would be entitled to the medal of honor?” Drilon asked his colleagues. He said the House of Representatives had passed a similar legislation granting the Congressional Medal of Honor but the medal has become something that is not exactly understood by the Filipinos and what it stands for. “If the Majority Leader would be willing to consider, maybe we can draft the rules first so that we can incorporate this in the proposed resolution. In other words, we defer the approval of the resolution until we have the rules,” Drilon added. Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, who introduced the resolution and sponsored it, together with Senators Sonny Angara and Francis “Tol” Tolentino, said he was amenable to Drilon’s recommendation. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)