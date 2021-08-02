Photo Release

August 2, 2021 Gordon on proposed Senate Medal of Honor: Sen. Richard Gordon, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, August 2, 2021, agrees with Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon that the Body draft first the rules and regulations before adopting Proposed Senate Resolution No. 781 seeking to establish the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor in recognition of outstanding athletes, uniformed personnel, scientists, and exceptional youth and civilians for their extraordinary service and invaluable contributions to nation-building. Gordon said while he commends the authors of the resolution, there is a need to ensure that the medal of honor is something that would be “very, very special”. “I too would like to see the rules and regulations properly crafted and really make sure that the medal of honor is really something that would be very, very special. There should be no politics in it and that this must be unanimously adopted by the Senate without exception,” Gordon said. (File photo/Senate PRIB)