Photo Release

August 2, 2021 Go leads Monday prayer: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go leads the opening prayer for the hybrid plenary session Monday, August 2, 2021. Go called on God to watch over the land and the people. He asked for strength for government to carry out its duty in serving the Filipino people. Go also prayed for wisdom and discernment as well as for peace and unity. “For the sake of our Filipinos in need, and as we lead our country towards recovery, may You guide us to put all these efforts before all else and to set aside politics as we put our people first. For every trials that we meet, I pray that You guide us and lift our spirits so that we may joyfully do Your work in fulfillment of Your holy will and divine plan,” according to Go. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)