Photo Release

August 2, 2021 Absence of economies of scale causes high shipping rates: Sen. Cynthia Villar points to the absence of economies of scale in port facilities as a reason why shipping rates in the country are so high that it is much cheaper to send pork shipments from Manila to Japan than to ship from Mindanao to Manila. During the hybrid plenary session Monday, August 2, 2021, Villar shared that in her conversations with representatives from shipping companies when the country was battling the pork supply problem, she learned that it is not only the issue with the vessels and shipping investments that affect shipping prices, but also the lack of economies of scale in the ports. Economies of scale are cost advantages that can occur when a company increases its range of production and becomes more efficient, resulting in a cheaper cost-per-unit. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)