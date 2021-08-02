Photo Release

August 2, 2021 Importance of the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos’ creation: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks Sen. Joel Villanueva, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2234, which seeks to create the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos, the importance of creating such department and how it will address the concerns and problems of Filipinos overseas. “Can we get the importance of the creation of this Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos so that those monitoring us and those interested in the issue can appreciate the measure that we are pushing for,” Pimentel asked during the hybrid plenary session Monday, August 2, 2021. Villanueva, in his response, said the creation of the department is an answer to the call of Filipino migrant workers and those living overseas either permanently or temporarily. He added that it would address a number of problems encountered by Filipinos for many years, one of which is the illegal recruitment problem, because the measure would strengthen the fight against illegal recruitment through the establishment of regional offices to cut the tedious process that incentivize fixers and illegal recruiters. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)