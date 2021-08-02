Photo Release

August 2, 2021 First session of August: With 22 senators present, Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III declares the presence of a quorum, August 2, 2021. During Monday’s hybrid plenary session, senators debated on numerous measures including the resolution on the grant of the Philippine Senate Medal of Honor to outstanding Filipinos in various fields, bill amending the Public Service Act, and the bill seeking the creation of a dedicated department for overseas Filipinos. Sotto said the Senate is considering the suspension of sessions during the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. (Photo by Senate PRIB)