Photo Release

August 2, 2021 Foreign ownership of airlines, airports: Senate President Pro-tempore Ralph Recto, during interpellation on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2094 Monday, August 2, 2021, asks if the measure allows 100 percent foreign ownership of airlines and other common carriers, including airports and seaports. Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, and sponsor of SBN 2094, said that under the measure, an airline is not defined as a public utility but one that belongs to critical infrastructure which will automatically be reviewed by the National Security Council. Telecommunications, seaports and airports are all considered critical infrastructure. SBN 2094 seeks to amend the 85-year-old Commonwealth Act No. 146, otherwise known as the Public Service Act. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)