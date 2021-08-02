Photo Release

August 2, 2021 LPG Act ratified: Sen. Win Gatchalian presents the highlights of the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1955 and House Bill No. 9323 Monday, August 2, 2021. Gatchalian said the committee adopted the title from the House version of the bill, “An Act Establishing The Regulatory Framework For the Safe Operations of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Delineating the Powers and Functions of Various Government Agencies, Defining and Penalizing Certain Prohibited Acts, to be known as the LPG Regulation Act.” According to Gatchalian, the main conflicting provisions between the versions approved by the respective chambers were the prohibited acts and penalties. The bicameral committee resolved to adopt the prohibited acts from the Senate version and the imposable penalties from the House version. “The bicam agreed that the combination of provisions offer the strongest potential for strict compliance and enforcement,” Gatchalian explained. He said the revised Chapter 11 of the bill would offer stronger consumer protection to ensure that the highest standard of safety are met and that pro-competition provisions promoting consumer choice would be fully implemented. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)