Photo Release

August 3, 2021 Zubiri congratulates Petecio, Paalam: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri congratulates boxer Nesthy Petecio, for winning the silver medal and Carlo Paalam for his flyweight quarter-finals victory during the 32nd World Olympics currently being held in Tokyo, Japan. "Congratulations are in order for Nesthy Petecio for her silver medal win and also for the bronze medal win going for silver for Carlo Paalam,” Zubiri said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Petecio is the first Filipina boxer to win an Olympic silver medal while Paalam is now assured of a bronze medal following his latest win. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)