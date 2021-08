Photo Release

August 3, 2021 Tuesday’s session: Sen. Joel Villanueva, Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, and Sen. Cynthia Villar greet colleagues virtually attending the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Villanueva recently celebrated his birthday last August 2, while Villar celebrated hers last July 29. Tuesday’s session was attended by eight senators physically and 13 senators virtually. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)