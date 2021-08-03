Photo Release

August 3, 2021 Take a second look: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon suggests to take “a second look” at the regulatory provisions under Senate Bill No. 2094, otherwise known as the Public Service Act, during the period of interpellation Tuesday, August 3, 2021. “…there are so many regulatory provisions in the bill which was designed only to define public utility and public services and to liberalize our economy. Let us not forget that this is an attempt to liberalize our investment climate and I fully concur with the view of Sen. (Ralph) Recto that maybe we should take a second look at the regulatory provisions that found its way at the end of the bill,” Drilon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)